GOVERNMENT SUSPENDS CHONGWE COUNCILLORS OVER ILLEGAL LAND ALLOCATIONS



January 29, 2025



LUSAKA – The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon Gary Nkombo has suspended all Chongwe Municipal Council councillors, including the mayor, for 90 days over allegations of illegal land allocations.





Announcing the decision at a press briefing this morning, Mr. Nkombo emphasized that the government, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, remains committed to upholding the rule of law while ensuring that development reaches all citizens.



Furthermore, he stressed that the government will not tolerate any misconduct in public office.





The suspension, which takes effect immediately, follows concerns about disorderly land administration in violation of the Urban and Regional Planning Act No. 3 of 2015.



Consequently, the move aims to restore order and ensure that land allocation processes are conducted transparently and legally.





Citing Section 56(1) of the Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019, he exercised his authority to act against what he described as a failure to adhere to proper land management procedures.



As a result, the councillors will be unable to perform their functions for the duration of the suspension.





To restore order and conduct investigations, the minister has appointed Mr. Charlston Hamulyata, a public officer, as the Local Government Administrator for Chongwe Municipal Council.





In addition, his mandate includes overseeing council operations, facilitating policy decisions, and leading a task force comprising the Zambia Police, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Drug Enforcement Commission, and the Ministry of Lands.





This team will investigate all allegations and report its findings within the stipulated period. Moreover, the minister assured the public that decisive action would be taken based on the task force’s findings.





He further commended the press for their role in keeping the public informed, reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in local governance.





Ultimately, the outcome of the investigations is expected to shape future policies on land administration in Zambia.



