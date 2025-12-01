GOVERNMENT SUSPENDS DIALOGUE WITH OASIS FORUM

Earlier today, Attorney General Mr. Mulilo Kabesha led a Government delegation in scheduled talks with the Oasis Forum as part of the constitutional reform process.

The meeting was intended to follow up on the Friday 28th of November 2025 engagement at State House chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema. Government has, however, since suspended the dialogue after it became clear that the Oasis Forum was not prepared to engage constructively.

Instead of participating in meaningful discussions, the Forum submitted a letter dated Saturday 29th November 2025 indicating its unwillingness to proceed with genuine dialogue. It was also evident that the Forum came to the meeting with the same fixed position outlined during the Friday meeting rather than taking an open-minded approach, which is necessary to achieving consensus in any meaningful dialogue.

As a result, Government has been left with no option but to discontinue the engagement for now, as effective dialogue requires mutual commitment and acting in good faith.

Government notes that the Oasis Forum’s letter does not identify specific problematic clauses in the proposals and they have not offered any alternative proposals. Meaningful engagement is best achieved where both parties at the table are willing to offer clear alternative solutions to move parties closer to consensus-building rather than generalised objections.

President Hichilema remains committed to inclusive dialogue as a cornerstone for national unity and development. A gesture of goodwill was extended to the Oasis Forum in that spirit, but this was regrettably not reciprocated.

Government will continue to engage other stakeholders and will not allow this development to disrupt the broader national consultation process, including engagement with parties who hold differing views from the Oasis Forum. Government reaffirms that the doors for dialogue remain open to all stakeholders, including those in the Oasis Forum.

The Government wishes to reaffirm that all legal protocols have been strictly adhered to in the formation of the Technical Committee and the solicitation of citizens’ views nationwide. The Technical Committee has since conducted extensive consultations with citizens in all the ten [10] provinces of Zambia.

The Government remains steadfast in its belief that constitutional amendments are critical at this time to enhance equity, broader and inclusive national development and governance.

Issued by:

Cornelius Mweetwa

Chief Government Spokesperson