Government Takes Over Funeral Arrangements, Official Program to Be Announced, Says Lubinda



Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President Given Lubinda has confirmed that the government has taken over the funeral arrangements for Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who passed away on Thursday, 5th June 2025, in South Africa.





Mr. Lubinda stated that President Lungu rightfully deserves a state funeral, and the Patriotic Front will fully respect the official program once it is announced by the government. He assured the public that the party is in communication with the government and appreciates the coordination during this solemn period.





Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda noted that the PF has begun its own mourning activities, which he emphasized should be allowed to proceed without interference. He said these activities reflect the party’s deep respect and enduring connection to its late leader.





He described President Lungu as a man who died heartbroken despite his unwavering service to the nation. He called on Zambians to observe the mourning period in a spirit of unity, love, and prayer, and to honour President Lungu’s legacy of tolerance and compassion values he consistently upheld during his tenure.





Mr. Lubinda also advised the public to regard only statements issued by him as official PF communications during this time, urging people to disregard any conflicting narratives.





He made the remarks shortly after an emergency Central Committee meeting held at the PF Secretariat.



June 6, 2025

