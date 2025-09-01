GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER PROGRAM, INCREASING BENEFICIARIES FROM 1.3 TO 1.5 MILLION





01-09-2025



In a significant move to bolster its social protection efforts, the Government has announced plans to increase the number of Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries from 1.3 million to 1.5 million, targeting vulnerable groups, including individuals living with disabilities, the elderly, child-headed households, and those with chronic illnesses. This initiative will be part of a scale-up exercise set to take place from 2025 to 2026.





During a Provincial Social Cash Transfer Scale-up stakeholders’ engagement meeting held in Kabwe today, Central Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Milner Mwanakampwe revealed that the province previously had less than 50,000 beneficiaries before President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration took office in 2021. Currently, the program supports 103,000 individuals within Central Province, with an additional 40,140 expected to benefit from the upcoming scale-up.





Dr. Mwanakampwe highlighted that the scale-up exercise, which commenced on August 23, 2025, and will conclude on December 23, 2025, builds on two decades of commitment from the government to enhance the social protection sector, evidenced by consistent increases in budget allocations for the program.





The Social Cash Transfer program serves as a crucial lifeline for households, enabling them to meet essential needs such as food, healthcare, education, and shelter. In his remarks, Dr. Mwanakampwe urged stakeholders to ensure that communities are well informed about the scale-up process, emphasizing the importance of identifying the right beneficiaries to align with the government’s commitment to assist those most in need.





Additionally, Senior Social Welfare Officer Mr. Musa Phiri noted that the 2025 scale-up will be conducted nationally across all 116 districts in the 10 provinces, adhering to the revised eligibility criteria. He also mentioned that female-headed households will be given priority during the enrollment phase to ensure that more underserved vulnerable groups are accommodated in the program.





This initiative is part of a broader effort by the government to enhance social protection measures and uplift the most vulnerable populations across the nation.



UPND MEDIA TEAM