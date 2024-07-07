GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE SOLAR ENERGY TO ALL PROVINCES – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured traditional leaders that government will provide solar energy to all the 10 provinces, to improve the lives of the people in rural communities.

President Hichilema says government is mobilising resources saved from other sectors and wasteful expenditure, to ensure that power is provided to rural communities that are not on the national grid.

The Head of State said this when he met 52 Chiefs in Livingstone who earlier attended the Bene Mukuni Lwiindi traditional ceremony, held in Kazungula District.

He said the launch of the Muchila Solar Energy System Pilot Project, is a smart village model, that government will take to all the 10 provinces.

“I want to thank Chief Muchila, where we have launched a pilot solar energy system. This is a model of smart village concept which is providing energy to the clinic, school and surrounding communities that are off the grid. This is what government wants to achieve in communities that are off the grid,” President Hichilema explained.

He thanked the traditional leaders for attending the Bene Mukuni Lwiindi ceremony, stating that the gesture signifies unity that exists in the country.

President Hichilema also advised Chiefs against resolving traditional disputes such as boundary and succession wrangles in the courts of law, further encouraging them to be resolving such matters among themselves.

“We want development, no fights, no wrangles but let’s work together to resolve the issues. I am ready to meet with you and discuss, so we resolve the issues together,” the President assured the Chiefs.

On the hunger situation, President Hichilema said government is working hard with the traditional leadership and other partners to address the issue.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema called for unity and requested the Chiefs not to allow anyone to bring conflict in the country.

Southern Province Royal Foundation Chairperson, Chief Nalubamba said Chiefs are optimistic that government will address the challenges that are affecting the people due to climate change.

Chief Nalubamba thanked government for its efforts in addressing national issues, such as the debt restructuring and increasing Foreign Direct Investment.

“We want to encourage government that we stand with you on the journey to serve the people and we are committed to fostering unity so that development can be achieved easily, we request you to remain focused in this difficult time,” he said.

And House of Chiefs Chairperson, Chief Nkambo said Chiefs, as partners of government, are ready to work in mitigating effects of climate change in the country.