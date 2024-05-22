GOVERNMENT TO RECRUIT QUALIFIED ACCOUNTANTS IN ALLSECONDARY SCHOOLS

GOVERNMENT TO RECRUIT QUALIFIED ACCOUNTANTS IN ALL

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Lusaka, Zambia, 22nd May 2024.

The Zambia Institute of Chartered

Accountants (ZICA) wishes to commend Government through the Ministry of Education for considering action on the issue of recruiting accountants in Secondary Schools countrywide. This is gratifying and will help promote accountability and efficiency in the use and application of resources but also additionally provides employment to the Zambian accountant. Accountability and prudent use of grants and Government resources will ensure the

enhancement of the free education policy introduced by Government across the Country.

We trust that as the recruitment process of accountants for secondary schools commences, a pre-requisite will be that they are fully qualified and registered with ZICA. As an Institute ZICA is on hand to work with Government in this recruitment process to ensure that vetting is done in compliance with the Accountants Act before accountants are engaged. This will also ensure that

Government and those recruited need to confirm validity of membership to meet the regulation of practice. The Institute provides oversight on the practice of accountancy in the country and through the Disciplinary Committee ensures that erring members are sanctioned to restore trust leadership and sanity in the profession.

The Institute wishes to reiterate that in accordance with of the Accountants Act No. 13 of 2008, section 18 (1) A person shall not, unless the person is registered as a Chartered Accountant under this Act- (a) practice as, be employed as, offer services as, or hold out to be, a chartered Accountant.

It is clear that the recruitment of qualified accountants together with robust internal control systems will help in the strategic planning and financial decision-making processes, which are crucial for the long-term development of educational institutions. It is evident that the integration of skilled financial and other professionals into the educational framework value chain will not

only be beneficial but necessary for the advancement of the education sector in Zambia.

Further, we note the process of revising of the Zambian school curriculum. It is important that all stakeholders are adequately engaged to ensure personal financial and management issues are taught at very early stages in life. This will ensure a cadre of children who are financially and morally upright to be able

to take the development of the nation to a higher level.

Mrs Yande S Mwenye

PRESIDENT