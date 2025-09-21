GOVERNMENT URGED TO CONSIDER CORPORATE TAX CUT TO 25%



Lusaka… Sunday September 21, 2025 – Economist George Mtonga has called for a reduction in Zambia’s corporate tax rate from the current 30% to 25%, arguing that such a move would strengthen the country’s competitiveness in attracting foreign and domestic investment.





Mtonga, an MBA holder, said that the cut made in 2022 from 35 percent to 30 percent had been a step in the right direction, but insisted that more needed to be done if Zambia was to remain attractive in the African investment landscape.





He stated that investors compared Zambia’s tax regime with countries such as Mauritius and Tunisia, where the rate stands at 15%, Egypt at 22.5%, and South Africa at 27%.





According to him, maintaining a 30% rate risked pushing Zambia out of serious consideration by global capital.



The economist argued that lowering the tax rate would not necessarily reduce government revenue.





Instead, he suggested that it would broaden the tax base by encouraging compliance, attracting new businesses, and discouraging tax avoidance.





He further said that such a measure would create more reliable long-term collections.



Mtonga also emphasized the employment benefits of a corporate tax cut.





He explained that reduced taxation would free up resources for companies to reinvest in expansion, hiring, and training, while also encouraging the formalization of small and medium enterprises, which could ultimately strengthen Zambia’s tax net.





He further highlighted that Zambia had an opportunity to position itself as a leading investment gateway in Southern Africa.





By cutting the rate to 25%, he said, the country would gain a competitive edge over regional peers such as Tanzania, Malawi, and Kenya, all of which have rates around 30%.





According to Mtonga, reducing corporate tax was not about giving concessions to corporations but about signaling confidence in Zambia’s economic future.





He insisted that a 25% rate would demonstrate that the country was reform-minded, forward-looking, and ready to unlock new capital inflows.





Meanwhile, Mtonga urged government not to shy away from bold reforms, saying that a lower corporate tax rate should be viewed as an investment in growth, jobs, and long-term competitiveness.