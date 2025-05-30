GOVERNMENT URGES CSOS TO SUBMIT ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS ON CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL

Lusaka – May 30, 2025 — Government has called on Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to present refined alternatives to the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, rather than simply demanding its withdrawal.

Speaking during a media engagement held today, Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, responded to calls from some CSOs urging the government to withdraw the bill.

He emphasized that the administration remains open to constructive input from all stakeholders.

“We urge Civil Society Organizations to go beyond criticism and instead bring forward refined proposals that offer better alternatives to what the government has presented,” Mr. Mweetwa said.

He reiterated that the government’s approach from the outset has been inclusive, allowing space for citizens and interest groups to contribute their views on the 13 proposed constitutional clauses.

“From the very beginning, we made it clear that the proposed amendments would be subjected to public consultation. This process is meant to reflect the views of a broad range of citizens including the church, traditional leaders, students, the labor movement, and political organizations many of whom support the need for constitutional refinement,” he added.

Mr. Mweetwa also pointed out the financial implications of not amending certain provisions of the Constitution, highlighting that Zambia has lost over K300 million in by-elections over the past three years, the vast majority of which were at the local government level.

“The draft bill aims to save public funds. Instead of spending millions on unnecessary by-elections, we can redirect those resources to critical areas like free education, meal allowances for public university students, and increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations,” he explained.

Addressing concerns that the bill may offer political leverage to President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr. Mweetwa dismissed such claims.

“There is nothing in Bill No. 7 that gives President Hichilema an advantage going into the 2026 general elections. The intent of this bill is not political it is practical and constitutional,” he said.

On the matter of constituency delimitation, Mr. Mweetwa clarified that the process is a constitutional obligation, which the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must undertake every 10 years. He stressed that the government is simply fulfilling a legal requirement.

“Delimitation is not optional. It is mandated by the Constitution, and Zambia has gone a full decade without this process. We are not violating the Constitution by undertaking it; we are upholding it,” he said.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to an open, transparent constitutional reform process and has invited all voices critical and supportive to contribute constructively to the national dialogue.

