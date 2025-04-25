GOVERNMENT URGES STAKEHOLDERS TO SHAPE ZAMBIA’S PRIORITIES FOR COP30

Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary Douty Chibamba has urged stakeholders to define Zambia’s priorities for COP30, scheduled to take place in Belém, Brazil, from 10 to 21 November 2025.

He stated this during the official opening of the People in Need SB62 and COP30 Capacity Building and Technical Workshop at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

Dr Chibamba, in a speech read on his behalf by Hedges Tembo, Chief Green Economy Officer at the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, highlighted the importance of the workshop as a preparatory platform for private sector and civil society organisations ahead of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Body meetings in Bonn, Germany, in June this year.

He emphasised key outcomes from COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, which included an agreement to triple annual climate finance to $300 billion by 2035 and operationalising carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

He acknowledged Zambia’s progress in climate policies, such as the Green Economy and Climate Change Act of 2024 and the National Adaptation Plan, as well as the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the country’s effective participation in international climate dialogues.

Dr Chibamba also commended organisations like ActionAid and FIAN International for their support and urged stakeholders to contribute actively to Zambia’s sustainable development and resilience-building initiatives.

People in Need Network (PIN) Zambia Head of Programmes Rajesh Rai highlighted PIN’s commitment to addressing humanitarian crises caused by conflicts, natural disasters, and pandemics through preparedness, rapid response, and recovery.

He elaborated on its climate resilience initiatives, which integrate adaptation and mitigation strategies aligned with green growth interventions and circular economy principles.

Mr. Rai underscored the importance of equipping civil society with tools and strategies to actively participate in climate negotiations and implement impactful solutions.

Zambia Climate Change Network (ZCCN) Board Chairperson Maggie Mapalo Mwape called for a united voice as Zambia prepares for climate action talks at the international level.

She described the workshop as a crucial step in building an inclusive and resilient Zambia in response to the climate crisis.

Ms Mwape highlighted the ZCCN’s mandate to amplify civil society and local community voices in shaping the country’s climate action agenda.

She thanked People in Need (PIN) for co-hosting the event and expressed gratitude to longstanding partners such as ActionAid, CARE Zambia, WWF, COMESA, and UNDP for their support.

She noted the significance of grassroots participation in ensuring the national climate narrative represents all regions of Zambia.

Ms Mwape emphasised that Zambia is not merely a victim of climate change but also a source of solutions, pointing to community-led reforestation and indigenous climate-smart agriculture.

She urged participants to deliberate and contribute to a position paper that would amplify Zambia’s voice at the international level.

