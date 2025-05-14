GOVERNMENT URGES SUPPORT FOR CYBER SECURITY LAW AND CONSTITUTIONAL AMENTS



Member of the Government Ministerial Media Committee Chipoka Mulenga has called on Zambians to support the newly enacted Cyber Security Law, assuring the public that it is not intended to silence anyone.





Speaking during a special interview on Sun FM TV, Mr. Mulenga who is also Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, emphasized that the law is designed to promote national pride and ensure a decent standard of living for all Zambians.





“This government is committed to preserving the dignity and humanity of its citizens. The Cyber Security Law is not meant to punish law-abiding individuals. It targets only those who engage in illegal activities,” he stated.





Commenting on the recent partial suspension of medical aid to Zambia by the United States, Mr. Mulenga reiterated Zambia’s commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic relations.





“Zambia remains a partner of the United States. We are committed to working diplomatically with all nations, especially those with whom we have long-standing ties. These partnerships are crucial for delivering development to our people,” he said.





Mr. Mulenga also urged citizens to support the ongoing constitutional amendment process, underscoring that the government’s intentions are in the best interest of the country.



TF