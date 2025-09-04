GOVERNMENT USING AI PROPAGANDA AGAINST EDGAR LUNGU FAMILY – PF





GOVERNMENT USING AI PROPAGANDA AGAINST ECL- PF



By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



A YouTube page called “Muzungu Wamu Komboni” has appeared as one of the most persistent sewer of dirty propaganda agianst the former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





The channel is not ordinary.



Its narration carries the robotic tone of synthetic voices, its thumbnails show the plastic textures of generative images, and its scripts are filled with lies, defamation and poisonous hate, exaggerated claims and invented quotes.





This is not independent journalism. It is an AI propaganda machine.



One of its most striking falsehoods is the suggestion that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told former First Lady Esther Lungu that South Africa is not a graveyard. State House imagination.





No such statement exists in any official transcript or credible report. The actual record from South African courts is respectful and formal.





The channel’s scriptwriters simply invented an insult to humiliate the Lungu family and ridicule the memory of the former head of state.



Opposition figures point to Community House as the hidden sponsor of this channel.





The allegation is that government resources are being poured into an AI operation designed to destroy Lungu’s legacy, embarrass his family, and weaken the Patriotic Front.





These allegations have not been officially confirmed, but the scale and frequency of the videos suggest a level of resourcing that goes far beyond casual commentary.





What makes the matter more disturbing is that government officials are at the same time calling for dialogue with the Lungu family over the burial dispute.





They speak of consensus and reconciliation, yet a stream of synthetic insults continues to flow online. It is a contradiction that undermines the sincerity of any negotiation. You cannot insult a family in the morning and expect their cooperation in the evening.





The court record is clear. On June 25 the Pretoria High Court halted the burial pending litigation. On August 8 the same court ordered that Lungu’s body be repatriated to Zambia for a state funeral. Later in August the Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal. Yet the channel described these events with titles such as Top Court Humiliates Lungu Family and Deportation Looms. These are not accurate accounts. They are distortions designed to inflame emotions and generate clicks.





This is more than a political game. It is a question of values and resources. At a time when ordinary Zambians are struggling with high prices, electricity shortages, and economic hardship, the idea that money is being spent on AI attack machines is offensive. It is a misuse of public resources and an abuse of power.





If President Hakainde Hichilema and his government want genuine dialogue with the Lungu family, they must prove it through action.





That means ending the smear campaigns, shutting down the propaganda factories, and respecting the dignity of a former head of state and his family. Anything less makes negotiations a hollow exercise.





History will judge harshly those who try to rewrite the truth with machines. Authentic leadership is built on honesty, not on synthetic voices and fabricated insults. Zambia deserves better than AI propaganda disguised as public debate.