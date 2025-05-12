Government warns USA Ambassador “Use Diplomatic Channel”

●”Use formal and diplomatic channels to air your grievances. We expect Diplomatic corp to adhere and respect the internal laws and refrain from interference as outlined in the Viena Convention. We reiterate that there are existing channels of communication” Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe SC

● Forensic Audit on theft of medicines by PriceWaterHouse that began in October 2024 will be handed over to Government soon.