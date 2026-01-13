🚨 Governments Around the World Consider Banning X (Formerly Twitter) Amid Growing Concerns Over AI Misuse, Deepfakes, and Safety Failures 🚨





A growing wave of global scrutiny is hitting X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, as more governments consider restrictive measures or outright bans. The platform has faced rising criticism over its handling of harmful content, AI-generated deepfakes, and sexually explicit material, leaving authorities around the world questioning whether it can be trusted to operate safely





🇬🇧 In the United Kingdom, officials have warned that if the platform does not take strong action to control AI-generated content and enforce safety standards, a full ban could be considered. Concerns center around X’s AI chatbot, Grok, which has been linked to creating and distributing non-consensual and sexualized deepfake images, putting vulnerable communities at risk.





🇦🇺 Australia is also keeping a close watch, with regulators emphasizing that platforms must comply with strict online safety laws. Authorities are warning that failure to act on harmful AI-generated content could trigger serious consequences, including the possibility of limiting or banning access.





🇨🇦 In Canada, lawmakers are debating how to hold X accountable for user safety and compliance with Canadian laws, particularly around child safety and illegal online content. While a full ban isn’t on the table yet, discussions are ongoing, and the pressure is mounting.





🌏 Other countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, and several European nations, have already taken temporary measures against X’s AI tools or launched investigations into its practices. These actions reflect a global concern over emerging AI technology and social media responsibility.





📌 Why This Matters: Governments are increasingly saying that platforms like X cannot operate unchecked. With AI tools capable of producing harmful content at scale, authorities are demanding greater accountability, stronger safety measures, and adherence to local laws — or face the risk of being blocked entirely.





💡 The rise of AI on social media is forcing the world to rethink how online platforms are regulated, and X is at the center of this global debate. Users and governments alike are watching closely — and the next few months could be decisive for the platform’s future in multiple countries