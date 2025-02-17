GOVERNMENT’S FAILURE TO PAY OIL COMPANIES EXPOSES ECONOMIC INCOMPETENCE



Concerns over the Zambian government’s failure to settle its debts with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have sparked outrage, with critics calling it a sign of deep financial mismanagement. The administration’s inability to meet its obligations has raised serious questions about its handling of public funds, as fuel shortages and rising costs continue to cripple businesses and households across the country.





United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda has openly questioned the government’s financial credibility, arguing that its debt to OMCs defies logic. Chanda pointed out that oil is purchased on a cash basis from international suppliers, making it unclear why local companies are waiting for government payments. He described the situation as a symptom of “serious mismanagement of resources” and called for immediate transparency.





“The government needs to explain how we got here,” Chanda stated. “If these Oil Marketing Companies are paying upfront, then why are they struggling to get paid? This is not just mismanagement; it is a clear failure in handling the economy.”



Business owners and economic analysts have echoed similar concerns, warning that the failure to settle these debts is destabilizing the fuel supply chain and placing further strain on an already struggling economy. Rising fuel costs have had a ripple effect, driving up transportation expenses, increasing production costs, and putting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at risk of collapse.





Despite growing pressure, government officials have remained silent on the issue, failing to provide a clear explanation or a plan to address the mounting debt. Economists have warned that the longer these obligations remain unpaid, the more severe the economic consequences will be, with potential disruptions in fuel imports and further inflationary pressure.





Chanda has called for urgent intervention, warning that continued inaction could erode what little confidence remains in the administration’s ability to manage national finances. “By delaying payments, the government is actively crippling the businesses that sustain our economy. This is not leadership; this is economic sabotage,” he said.





As the crisis deepens, Zambians are left waiting for answers. With fuel at the heart of economic stability, the government’s handling of this crisis will serve as a critical test of its competence and commitment to fiscal responsibility.



