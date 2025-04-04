Government’s Neglect Fuels Jerabo Riots in Chingola- Martin Simwaba

Government’s Neglect Fuels Jerabo Riots in Chingola

The ongoing riots by small-scale miners, popularly known as Jerabos, in Chingola are a direct result of the government’s failure to address their long standing grievances. These young men, who once relied on promises made to them by President HH while in opposition, now find themselves abandoned and struggling to make ends meet.

It is disheartening to witness this level of unrest in our community. The Jerabos have suffered greatly under a leadership that has prioritized foreign investors over local youth. The current government assured these miners that they would receive equipment and support, but those promises have not been fulfilled. Instead, they have faced economic hardships, lack of opportunities, and an aggressive crackdown on their means of survival.

As the Mayor of Chingola in waiting, I stand firmly with the young people of this town who have suffered torture and neglect at the hands of this UPND government. The government must recognize that these youths are not criminals but citizens trying to earn a livelihood in an economy that offers them little to no alternatives. They deserve policies that support their industry, not empty words and suppression.

At the same time, I strongly condemn the looting and destruction of property that occurred during the riots. It is unfortunate that criminals took advantage of the situation to steal from hardworking business owners. Many of these shop owners have lost goods they worked tirelessly to acquire, and their losses must not be ignored. I urge the government to take responsibility and compensate those who have suffered damages due to the unrest.

Moving forward, there needs to be a clear and inclusive policy that allows small-scale miners to operate within a regulated and supportive framework. The young people of Chingola deserve economic empowerment, not persecution. It is time for the government to listen, engage, and act in the best interests of its own citizens, rather than favoring foreign entities at their expense.

The people of Chingola need leadership that understands their struggles and is willing to fight for their rights. I stand with both the Jerabos in their fight for economic justice and the innocent citizens who have suffered losses due to the chaos. It is my hope that the government will finally address these pressing issues before the situation escalates further.

Martin Simwaba

Aspiring Chingola Mayor 2026