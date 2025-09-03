GOVT, ACC DIFFER ON CABINET MINISTERS’ CORRUPTION PROBE



Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says no cabinet minister is under investigation for corruption in the New Dawn Administration.





This contradicts statements by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) that some current cabinet ministers and government officials are being probed.





Speaking on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live program, Mr. Mweetwa said the ACC cannot play a “scarecrow” type of game when people’s integrity is at stake. He has since challenged the commission to publicly name the ministers under investigation.





In 2024, President Hakainde Hichilema dissolved the ACC board, then led by Chairperson Musa Mwenye. After the dissolution, Mr. Mwenye disclosed that failure to arrest alleged corrupt officials had caused friction within the commission between the board and those mandated to carry out arrests.



By Darius Choonya

Diamond TV