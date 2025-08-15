GOVT AND  ECL  FAMILY RENEGOTIATING  FUNERAL AND BURIAL OF THE LATE FORMER PRESIDENT OUTSIDE COURT

OVT AND ECL FAMILY RENEGOTIATING FUNERAL AND BURIAL OF THE LATE FORMER PRESIDENT OUTSIDE COURT





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Government and the Family of Late Former President Edgar Lungu have agreed to put court proceedings on hold until Monday, 18th August 2025, as negotiations continue over his funeral and burial arrangements.





The development was communicated to the south Africa Pretoria High court, prompting judges to stand down the hearing of the appeal in the matter.





Judges have expressed optimism that the ongoing discussions will lead to a lasting resolution between the two parties.



