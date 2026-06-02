Ba Patrick Kangwa Stay Away from This Matter, Its Bigger than All of US



Govt bans politics, chimbuya at Mpezeni funeral @

…Cabinet Office orders mourners to keep campaigns away from royal farewell





By EMV Reporter



THE Government has appealed to political parties, mourners and members of the public to refrain from turning the funeral and mourning period of the late Inkosi YamaNkhosi IV, Senior Chief Mpezeni into a political platform.





In a letter dated June 1, 2026 addressed to the Ngoni Royal Establishment at Ephendukeni Palace, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa urged all stakeholders to ensure that funeral proceedings are conducted with dignity, decorum and respect befitting the stature of the late traditional leader.





“The Government further appeals to all stakeholders, mourners, political organisations and members of the public to refrain from using the mourning period and funeral events for political purposes,” Mr Kangwa said.





He said Government was specifically requesting that no political party regalia, symbols, banners or campaign materials be displayed during mourning and funeral activities.





Mr Kangwa also directed that political campaign songs, slogans and messages should not be permitted at funeral gatherings.





“Specifically, it is requested that no political party regalia, symbols, banners, or campaign materials be displayed during mourning and funeral activities, and that no political campaign songs, slogans or messages be permitted at funeral gatherings,” Mr Kangwa said.





He also cautioned against cultural practices or actions that could undermine the solemnity and dignity of the funeral proceedings.





He cited the indiscriminate pouring of powder, commonly known as Chimbuya, as one of the practices that should be avoided unless expressly sanctioned under established royal customs and protocols.





Mr Kangwa said all attendees were expected to conduct themselves in a manner that reflected respect for the institution of traditional leadership and the memory of the late Inkosi YamaNkhosi.





He said the government recognised the immense contribution made by the late Senior Chief Mpezeni to the preservation of Ngoni culture, customs and national unity.





“His passing is a matter of profound sorrow not only to the Ngoni people but to the nation as a whole,” Mr Kangwa said.





He Government remained committed to working closely with the Ngoni Royal Establishment to ensure that funeral arrangements proceed in a peaceful, orderly and dignified manner befitting the legacy of the late traditional leader.