Govt calls for exchange-based approach for rural teacher deployment!



Minister of Education, Douglas Siakalima, has assured the public that government has put measures in place to ensure that teachers transferred from one district to another promptly vacate their original pay points, to create space for their replacements.





Mr. Siakalima says to address staffing shortages in some schools, the Ministry is proposing an exchange-based transfer system.





Speaking during the oral question session in the National Assembly today, Mr. Siakalima said this model will ensure that when a teacher is moved out of a place another one is moved concurrently.





He noted that this approach will help maintain stable staffing levels while also minimizing payroll distortions.





The Minister was responding to a question from Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Sunday Chanda, who sought to know how many teachers had been transferred from Kanchibiya to other districts while still drawing salaries from the Kanchibiya pay point as of June 2025.





Mr. Siakalima revealed that 87 teachers who were transferred from Kanchibiya to other districts are still withdrawing their salaries from the Kanchibiya pay point.





“This process safeguards against delays and prevents multiple teachers being linked to the same payroll slot,” said Mr. Siakalima.



-RCV