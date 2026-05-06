GOVT CHIEF WHIP DISMISSES CONCERNS OVER 74 PENDING BILLS AHEAD OF PARLIAMENT DISSOLUTION





By Nelson Zulu



Government Chief Whip in the National Assembly Stafford Mulusa has defended the handling of 74 bills currently before parliament, insisting there is nothing unusual about the legislative workload, just days ahead of the dissolution of the house.





Mr. Mulusa says the volume of bills under consideration remains within parliament’s capacity and maintained that all proposed laws will undergo the required stages of debate, scrutiny and approval without being rushed.





He added that parliament is the only constitutionally mandated institution responsible for processing legislation and expressed confidence that members of parliament have sufficient time to conclude their work before the house is dissolved on May 15.





Mr. Mulusa further noted that any bills not completed before dissolution will automatically be carried over for consideration by the next parliament after the general election.





He has since urged the public not to be alarmed by the number of pending bills, saying the current parliament is capable of fulfilling its legislative responsibilities within the remaining time.



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