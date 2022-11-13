GOVT CONTRACTS A PRIVATE AUDIT FIRM TO AUDIT DEFENSE WINGS – No where in the world is this possible- Mutotwe Kafwaya

By Mutotwe Kafwaya

REFLECTION ON ONE LEADERSHIP ISSUE WORTH NOTING – IN MY OPINION:

It is of course a Sunday evening, today I had a chance to worship among my church mates earlier, and later visited a youth chairman friend of mine.

The youth chairman gave me invaluable advise in the face of public service – his company supplemented that advice. Most grateful.

ISSUE NOTED:

GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS A PRIVATE AUDIT FIRM TO AUDIT DEFENSE WINGS – No where in the world is this possible. Not even in the United States of America. Defense secrets can never be opened up to private individuals or firms.

When I served the Republic as a member of the DEFENSE COUNCIL, papers in such meetings are labeled TOP SECRET. This is even higher than cabinet papers which are labeled SECRET.

Ba UPND bweshenimo umutima.

Quality control in audit firms ensures review of working papers from operatives to team leaders to audit seniors to audit managers and finally audit partners before an opinion could be arrived at. This is massive exposure of top secret information for no gain but possible harm to our nation.

Audit General – has power to subcontract audit work, but not in such reckless fashion. In fact this particular case I believe the Auditor General is not even involved. I would sincerely be shocked if a man of the calibre of Dr Dick Sichembe could participate in the raping of our laws in this way. But if he did, I’d lose the entire respect I hold for him and reiterate my call for his sacking.

The audit report which will arise from this illegal process will be an illegal document. It will not be used anywhere. The only thing it will satisfy is that the audit firm will be paid needless money at the expense of bleeding Zambian people. If this audit report comes to the Assembly during my time there I will walk out.

An auditor worth his/her sort does not take up every work opportunity even when that compromises their ethics and values. How will these audit firms be viewed even by their peers. The top secret information you will interact with, how will it help you to form an audit opinion?

One wonders where a private audit firm would have gained experience from as to offer an audit opinion on defense top secret matters.

Let conclude by stating that many things in the UPND administration have shocked me. This is sits at the highest of the list of stunners for me. Barely one year three months of UPND leadership, I am now left at 0% confidence level.

If you reversed this issue and the AFRICOM, I could bring back 10% confidence.

From the time UPND formed government in this country of our fathers. I am left to wonder whether the rules of engagement have changed that much as to open the lid on top secret defense services.

If this government continues on this reckless trajectory of exposing classified information, this country risks finding top secret matters in wrong hands, thereby exposing the capabilities of not only security wings but the country as a whole.

God bless Zambia.

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK13.11.2022