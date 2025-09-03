GOVT FACTS ABOUT ECONOMIC GROWTH DO NOT RESOUND WITH THE PEOPLE





By Brian Matambo

Lusaka, Zambia



On the Tuesday edition of Emmanuel Mwamba Verified (EMV), Dr. Sebastian Kopulande, former MP for Chembe Constituency, former Special Assistant to President Levy Mwanawasa, and former Permanent Secretary, warned that Zambia’s growth projections bear little resemblance to the economic reality facing most households.



“The economy does not grow from what I say or wish,” Dr. Kopulande told host Emmanuel Mwamba. “It grows from what people produce. How do you talk about six percent growth when the population only has access to power for five hours a day?”





Dr. Kopulande’s comments cut against the government’s narrative of steady recovery. Ministers point to debt restructuring, copper output, and community development funds as proof that Zambia is on the right track. Yet, as he stressed, optimism means little in a country where blackouts stall productivity and wages lag far behind rising prices.





Independent data confirms the strain. An Afrobarometer survey published in March 2025 reported that most Zambians view the economy as “fairly bad” or “very bad,” with over half citing the soaring cost of living as their primary concern.





The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection’s Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket showed the monthly cost for a Lusaka family of five at K11,272.97 in May 2025, rising to over K11,600 by July. Average household incomes, often below K5,000, fall well short of that threshold.





Pressed by Mwamba on how to bridge this gap, Dr. Kopulande argued that Zambia’s financial system is structurally incapable of supporting long-term growth. Commercial banks, he noted, focus on short-term lending that cannot finance mining ventures, industrialisation, or housing. He called for the creation of new institutions, a development bank, an SME bank, and an export-import bank, alongside sector-specific lenders for agriculture and mining.





Live callers from Zambia and abroad echoed the frustrations. Patricia from Germany complained of government neglect of agriculture, while others pointed to the high cost of fuel, poor irrigation systems, and lack of jobs. Some asked directly whether Dr. Kopulande was prepared to take on an opposition leadership role.





While government officials continue to highlight debt deals, free education, and decentralisation as milestones, EMV’s debate highlighted the disconnect between official optimism and the lived reality of Zambian citizens. “The danger of self-deception,” Dr. Kopulande cautioned, “is that you fail to fix what is broken because you believe it is not.”





Until wages catch up with the cost of food, electricity supplies stabilize, and capital flows into productive sectors, the government’s six percent growth story will remain, in the eyes of many Zambians, a distant promise.