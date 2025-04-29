GOVT FEEDING OVER 4.6 MILLION SCHOOL CHILDREN- MOE



Government says it is currently providing meals to over 4.6 million school children across the country under the School Feeding Programme, aimed at boosting school attendance and improving learning outcomes.



Ministry of Education Assistant Director of Communication, Kunda Mando, said the programme is being implemented in 106 districts, benefiting more than 8,190 primary schools nationwide.



Ms Mando explained that the initiative has significantly reduced absenteeism, with many learners now motivated to attend school regularly due to the availability of meals.



“This programme has helped to reduce absenteeism because pupils now know they will have food at school,” she said.



She commended the programme’s impact and noted that it has also encouraged greater parental involvement in their children’s education.



Ms Mando was speaking during a media training workshop organised by the Zambia Education Programme Coordinating Unit (ZEPCU) held in Kitwe.