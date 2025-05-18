GOV’T HAS NOT DOWNPLAYED DRUG THEFT SCANDAL – MILUPI



By Angela Muchinshi,



18th April 2025



UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi says the revelations recently made by the US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales are not corruption but pure theft.





Last week, Gonzales announced that the US government would cut K1.4 billion worth of aid to Zambia’s health sector because government had failed to act on the theft of American donated medicines, which found themselves in private pharmacies, instead of benefitting citizens for free.





On Monday, former president Edgar Lungu said it was an insult to over 19 million citizens who entrusted the UPND government with power, for them to shamelessly downplay the serious revelations made by US Gonzales.



He said despite President Hakainde Hichilema’s promise to fight corruption, it had worsened under his watch, urging…



