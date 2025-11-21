Govt has reduced the price of fertilizer from K1,050 to K750 Per 50Kg.

GOVERNMENT REDUCES FERTILISER PRICE TO BOOST FARMER SUPPORT



Government has announced a reduction in the price of fertiliser, with a 50-kilogramme bag now costing about 750 Kwacha, down from approximately 1,050 Kwacha.





Vice President Mutale Nalumango said the reduction is a result of positive and targeted policies that Government has implemented.





Speaking in the National Assembly during the Vice President’s Question Time, Mrs. Nalumango was responding to Lubansenshi Member of Parliament, Kabwe Chewe, who sought clarification on measures being taken to lower fertiliser prices.





Mr. Chewe also asked what Government is doing to ensure that farmers outside the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP) have access to farming inputs.





Mrs. Nalumango explained that some vulnerable but viable farmers not under FISP are receiving inputs through the Ministry of Community Development.





She added that Government has also introduced support mechanisms such as the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF).



The Vice President noted that the facility, administered through commercial banks, provides loans to farmers wishing to expand or strengthen their agricultural activities. She said the initiative has performed well, with most beneficiaries taking ownership of the programme and recording growth in their farming operations.



ZNBC