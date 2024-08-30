GOVT LAUNCHES THE NATIONAL THREE (3) MILLION METRIC TONNES COPPER PRODUCTION STRATEGY BY 2031 AND THE NATIONAL CRITICAL MINERALS STRATEGY (2024-2028)



✅ Government through the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has launched the National Three (3) Million Metric Tonnes Copper Production Strategy by 2031 and the National Critical Minerals Strategy (2024-2028)



✅ The 3 Million Metric tonnes copper Strategy seeks to contribute significantly towards boosting the country’s copper production to a ground-breaking 3 million metric tonnes annually by 2031.



✅ Additionally, the strategy embodies our nation’s determination to substantially elevate the quality of life for the Zambian citizenry.



✅ The strategy serves to contribute towards increased copper output, employment and fostering innovation in the mining industry in order to accelerate economic transformation.



✅ The Minister of Mines stated that the strategy therefore transcends mere economic objectives, as it reaffirms Government’s commitment towards sustainable, ecologically and environmentally sound mining.



✅ Mr. Kabuswe indicated that to fulfil the 3 million metric tonnes, the strategy has spelt out the eight (8) specific objectives as follows:



• Provision of an enabling environment for ramping up copper production from all expansion projects in all brownfield mining companies.



• Monitor performance of greenfield projects and advanced exploration projects with defined mineral resources;



• Facilitate exploitation of copper from all the decommissioned mineralized tailings and slug dumps.



• Facilitate development of the artisanal and small-scale mining sub-sector.



• Improve regulation efficiency and transparency in mineral value chain focused on licensing, safety, health and environment.



• Conduct country-wide high – resolution aerial geophysical surveys.



• Scale up promotion of investment in exploration, mining, processing and value addition; and



• Undertake capacity building, research and development in exploration and mine development technologies.



✅ The strategy also prioritizes re-engineering of mining sector operations to optimize production, promote transparency and effective management of waste disposal essential for reduction of ecological footprint.



✅ It also seeks to enhance efforts towards technological innovation and skill development, infrastructure development and global cooperation to promote sustainable mining.



✅ Meanwhile, the Minister reiterated the importance of the National Critical Minerals Strategy, another strategic document which was launched today.



✅ He stated that in Government’s quest to increase participation in the mining sector and derive maximum benefits for the people of Zambia, the strategy highlights measures such as advancing geological mapping and mineral resource exploration for critical minerals.



✅ Critical minerals encompass a suite of non-traditional minerals such as rare Earth Elements, Graphite, Nickel and Lithium.



✅ The strategy also highlights interventions aimed at adopting and adapting to technological advancements in mineral development and management, such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

MIM