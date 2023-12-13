Govt opens Attorney General’s office in Kabwe

By Oliver Chisenga(The Mast)

CENTRAL Province minister Princess Kasune has commended the Ministry of Justice for taking legal services closer to the people, making justice more accessible and fostering development in the region.

Speaking during the official launch of the Attorney General’s chambers in Kabwe on Tuesday, Kasune extended her gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for his dedication to ensuring that legal services are devolved to provinces.

“The establishment of the Attorney General’s Chambers in Kabwe stands as a testament to government’s firm belief in the principle of decentralisation – a belief that aims to empower our communities and ensure that their needs are met efficiently and effectively. Bringing legal services closer to the people is a crucial step towards achieving a more just society. The presence of the Attorney General’s Chambers in Kabwe will undoubtedly serve as a beacon of hope for those seeking legal assistance, advice and redress,’’ she said. ‘’I am happy to learn that one particular area where this development will have a tangible impact is in ensuring that the Constituency Development Fund contracts are cleared in good time here in Central Province, without having to travel to Lusaka. As a province we want to thank you for this because our people will not be spending money to travel to Lusaka to have their contracts cleared.”

Kasune said by having the chambers in Central Province, the government is facilitating better legal guidance, oversight and transparency in the allocation and implementation of projects funded through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“Moreover, having the legal expertise and guidance of the Attorney General’s Chambers readily available in Kabwe will not only address legal challenges but also promote a culture of compliance and adherence to the rule of law. It will also support our efforts to build a society founded on justice, fairness and accountability,” Kasune said.

Kasune appealed to all government agencies in the province to familiarise themselves with the Attorney General’s office.

“I want to assure you, that as a province, we stand ready to support this newly launched office. I call upon everyone in the province to ensure that the Attorney General’s Chambers in Kabwe becomes a symbol of justice, fairness and progress,” said Kasune.

And Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha expressed

delight at the opening of offices in various districts.

“The devolution of Attorney General’s offices to provinces is in accordance with Article 177(6) of the Constitution. Article 177 (6) of the Constitution of Zambia (amendment) act no. 2 of 2016 states that ‘the Attorney-General’s Chambers shall be devolved to the provinces and progressively to districts’,” said Kabesha.

“The establishment of this office is to ensure equitable access to justice for all; no one should be disadvantaged or denied adequate legal resources, an opportunity to seek legal advice, representation, or fair treatment under the law because of their geographical location. The devolution of the Attorney General’s Chambers to provinces, stands as a tangible embodiment of upholding fundamental human rights by providing legal services to government ministries, institutions, and agencies, thereby working toward the realisation of the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”