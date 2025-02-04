GOVT OVERWHELMED BY THE NUMBER OF COMPANIES PARTICIPATING AT THE INVESTMENT INDABA IN SA



Cape Town – Tuesday 4th February 2025

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says the private sector plays a crucial role in economic development and that he is overwhelmed by the number of Zambian companies participating at the 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba in South Africa.



Speaking yesterday on the side-lines of the event, which will end on Thursday this week, Dr. Musokotwane says private enterprises contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by providing goods and services to stimulate economic activity.

He says the number of Zambian companies that have exhibited at the Indaba is encouraging and that the Government of Zambia is committed to fostering national, regional, and international trade.



He notes that the Indaba has provided a platform for stakeholders from the mining industry to share investment opportunities and best practices in the sector across the continent.

“The Government appreciates the role stakeholders from the private sector play as they contribute to the economic development of the country. We appreciate our stakeholders who have come here to share their products and services to the world. Further, we are committed to driving impactful discussions centred on regional cooperation,” Dr. Musokotwane said.



And Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa Ms. Inonge Mwenya says the indaba has created a platform to connect with various stakeholders, promote networking opportunities and showcase Zambia’s mining potential to the world.

Ms. Mwenya notes that the Indaba serves as a platform for attracting international investments into Zambia’s mining sector as the country stands to benefit from investments that can enhance its mining infrastructure, technology, and operational efficiencies.

She says because the event brings together key stakeholders in the mining industry including Government officials, mining companies, investors, and service providers, this offers Zambian stakeholders the opportunity to network, establish partnerships, and collaborate on projects that can drive the desired growth in the mining sector.



Earlier in the day, Minister of Transport and Logistics Hon. Frank Tayali held engagements with different stakeholders and appealed to them to take advantage of the conducive business environment prevailing in Zambia.



Mr. Tayali is part of the Zambian delegation led by Dr. Musokotwane which also comprises of Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe, senior Government from the three ministries, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and the ZCCM Investment Holdings.

Other companies and stakeholders that are Exhibition Centre are Zambia National Commercial Bank Plc (ZANACO), the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC), Mopani Copper Mines, Zambia Gold Company, Africa GreenCo, ABSA bank, Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZISC), Stanbic Bank, and Kariba Minerals limited LTD.



The Indaba has attracted more than 8000 delegates, 1200 investors, 700 mining companies, as well as 94 Government officials drawn from across 100 countries worldwide.



The event showcases Africa’s commitment to attracting investment in its mining sector, where key decision-makers representing the entire African mining value chain have converged to discuss the future of African mining.



Issued by

TAMARA NYIRENDA

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission

South Africa