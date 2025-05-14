Govt Plans to export beef worth K1bn



Fisheries and Livestock Minister PETER KAPALA says government is targeting 1 billion Kwacha in beef exports, driven by the ongoing establishment of disease-free compartments across the country.





Mr. KAPALA was speaking in Lusaka when Czech Republic Deputy Prime Minister MARIAN JURECKA paid a courtesy call on him





He says Zambia plans to start beef exports to Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as part of government’s strategy to increase export earnings.





Mr. KAPALA added that government aims to grow the national cattle population from the current 5.1 million to 7.4 million by 2027.





Meanwhile, Mr. JURECKA said the Czech Republic considers Zambia a top priority partner, especially in agriculture and food processing.





He said Czech companies are ready to offer end-to-end technologies for farming, processing, and food production.



-ZNBC