GOVT PROBES MISSING NTUMPA UNIVERSITY FUNDS

THE Government has launched investigations into the disappearance of funds allocated for the construction of Ntumpa University in Northern Province.





Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane disclosed this in Kasama after touring the proposed university site in Lukashya Constituency.





Dr. Musokotwane expressed dismay at the absence of meaningful development nearly a decade after the project was launched.





The Minister said he was shocked to find that only a small wall had been erected on the vast land designated for the institution, despite the strategic importance of the university to the region’s socio-economic development.





Dr. Musokotwane noted that Ntumpa University, planned as a major public higher learning institution, was initiated by the previous government in 2017 on approximately 400 hectares of land.





He said construction stalled the following year, with no clear explanation provided to date.



The Finance Minister stated that government will engage investigative agencies to establish how much funding had been released for the project and to identify the contractors involved.





He criticised the alleged mismanagement of public resources, stating that it was unacceptable for leaders entrusted with developing rural communities to divert funds meant for national development.





Dr. Musokotwane further stressed the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding public finances, warning that the country’s progress would remain elusive without integrity and accountability.





Meanwhile, a local resident Joseph Mumbi called for full transparency, urging the previous administration to account for the missing funds and explain why the project was abandoned.





