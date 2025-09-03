GOVT PROCEEDING WITH CAUTION ON PUBLIC GATHERING BILL



HOME Affairs Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo has disclosed that the Public Gathering bill has been finalised and presented to the Ministry of Justice.





Mr. Matembo has however indicated that government is proceeding with caution on the matter.





He has explained to Phoenix News that the bill has undergone extensive stakeholder consultations, with some non-governmental organisations raising concerns and seeking additional time.





Mr. Matembo has further explained that government is taking a cautious approach to avoid controversies, drawing lessons from the cyber laws dispute.





He adds that the bill has been discussed at senior level and is moving forward under the guidance of the Ministry of Justice and will be tabled before parliament once review by the Ministry of Justice is concluded.



PN