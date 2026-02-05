GOVT REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO FREE, FAIR ELECTIONS, RULE OF LAW

Today, Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa held a press briefing where he addressed matters of national importance.



Here are the highlights:

✅️ Reaffirmed Government’ s committed to upholding democratic principles, the rule of law and transparent governance as the country prepares for the 2026 General Elections.



✅️ Dismissed claims suggesting that free and fair elections cannot be held in Zambia, describing such assertions as unsubstantiated.

✅️ Cited recent by-elections, including the Chawama parliamentary by-election, as evidence of Government’s commitment to credible and transparent electoral processes.



✅️ Emphasized that elections in Zambia are decided on the basis of performance and service delivery, adding that Government’s focus remains on improving the welfare of citizens and strengthening national institutions.

✅️ Meanwhile, the Chief Government Spokesperson assured the nation that there will be no political persecution disguised as anti-corruption efforts.



✅️ Reaffirmed the New Dawn Administration’s principle that is anchored on the rule of law, stressing that all investigations and prosecutions are conducted independently and in accordance with the law, without interference.



✅️ Further stated that the fight against corruption is comprehensive and applies to past, present and future cases, noting that no individual is above the law.



✅️ Called on leaders and public figures to promote responsible discourse, urging the media and stakeholders to encourage accountability, unity and issue-based engagement for the benefit of national development.



✅️ The Minister expressed confidence in the country’s progress, citing economic recovery efforts, debt restructuring and ongoing governance reforms as key milestones towards a stable and predictable future.

MIM