GOVT RECOVERS OVER K23 BILLION IN CORRUPTION FIGHT – UPND



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuwe has disclosed that the Zambian government has recovered over K23 billion through its fight against corruption.





Speaking at a press briefing held at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka, Mr. Simuwe said this achievement has been made possible through the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court.





He noted that the recovery of the said amount is a clear indication that the UPND government is committed to fighting corruption, adding that this has also boosted investor confidence.





And Mr. Simuwe further stated that the newly commissioned Copperbelt Water Project by President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to transform the lives of over one million Zambians across several districts.



Diamond TV