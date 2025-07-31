GOVT REFUSES TO COMMENT ON CHABINGA’S AUDIO



GOVERNMENT has refused to comment on the Robert Chabinga leaked audio, in which he has implicated President Hakainde Hichilema that the head of State had sent the expelled Mafinga Member of Parliament on a special assignment to South Africa to bribe the judges presiding over the case in which the Zambian government has sued the family of late former President Edgar Lungu, demanding the release and repatriation of his remains.





The Chabinga leaked audio featuring the excommunicated Patriotic Front law maker and Doreen Mwamba, the Minister of Community Development and Social Services went viral last week and named President Hichilema as having been behind the plot to bribe South African judges in a bid to get a favourable judgement so that the remains of former President Lungu could be repatriated for burial in Zambia.





Mr Chabinga, who is widely known as a close ally and errands man of President Hichilema, has dismissed the recording, claiming it was generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI), a claim that has since been dismissed by voice and computer experts.





But during a press briefing yesterday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said Government would not issue an official position on the matter as it is under active investigation.





“This is a matter which is under active investigation by the investigative authorities. As you know, there are various laws at play relating to the current matter of that nature,” Mr Mweetwa said.





“And when we, as Government, take centre stage to hold a position as Government when the people alleged to have been in that enterprise of the discussion, one of them is part of central government then it’s like self-cleansing.”





He emphasised the importance of allowing due process to unfold without interference from the executive.





“That is why we prefer that this matter should be given due process, which has already been commenced, so that the conclusive end will be met and justice seen to be done,” Mr Mweetwa said.





“Otherwise, if I begin to pronounce our decision on this matter now, it is like being a judge in your own court for which you are an accused person. I think you agree with me that is the position which should be adopted.”



Daily Nation Zambia