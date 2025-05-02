GOVT RELEASES K4.8M TO COMPENSATE FAMILIES AFFECTED BY THE DEMOLITION OF STRUCTURES IN CHILANGA’S KALUNDU AREA



GOVERNMENT has released 4.89 million Kwacha to compensate families affected by the demolition of structures in Chilanga’s Kalundu Area.



According to Chilanga Town Council Secretary Champion Tembo, 35 structures which include houses, shops and toilets will be demolished to pave the way for the construction of the drainage.



He has advised all the affected residents to start going to the Council for their payment .



Mr. Tembo says construction works has already commenced, with contractors actively working on site.



This initiative is part of a broader effort to construct a new drainage system aimed at mitigating perennial flooding in Lusaka’s Garden House area.



The new drainage system is designed to redirect floodwaters from Garden House to Kalundu, addressing long standing flooding issues.



The affected residents are happy with the progress made so far on the drainage works .



ZNBC