GOVT REVISES K16 MILLION RONGXING MINE AND SINO METALS POLLUTION COMPENSATION INTO MULTI-YEAR PLAN

By Nelson Zulu



Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Dr. Hapenga Kabeta has clarified that the ongoing compensation for farmers and other affected residents on the Copperbelt is only interim, as government has not yet established the full extent of pollution from the collapse of tailings facilities at Rongxing Mine and Sino metals.





Dr. Kabeta explains that the initial payouts were based on a first-round assessment, noting that the previously quoted K16 million has now been revised in favour of a multi-year compensation plan to reflect long-term losses.





He says final compensation levels, as well as the scope of a clean-up, will be guided by an independent technical assessment, a study that will shape decisions on the scale and duration of compensation, as well as technical requirements for remediation.





Dr. Kabeta says the Ministry has already initiated the process to appoint a consultant through the Zambia Environmental Management Agency–ZEMA, to determine the environmental impact and recommend remedial measures before the rainy season.





Dr. Kabeta has urged affected residents to remain patient while the assessment is carried out, assuring them that the government will use the findings to implement a coordinated clean-up and an evidence-based compensation framework.



