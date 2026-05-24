GOVT SAYS ALL SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN VIOLENCE DURING NOMINATIONS IN MAZABUKA ARRESTED





By Nelson Zulu



Government has disclosed that all suspects involved in the political violence that occurred during nominations in Mazabuka district have been arrested and are awaiting court appearance.





Speaking during a briefing this afternoon, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said government is not rehearsing the arrest of the suspects, as alleged yesterday by former Mazabuka Central member of parliament Gary Nkombo.





Mr. Kawana said political violence will not be tolerated before, during or after elections, regardless of who is involved, and warned would-be perpetrators not to test the resolve of the authorities adding that the suspects will face the law without exception.





He noted that some of the violence was linked to high competition within the UPND, which received more than 3,000 expressions of interest to contest in 226 constituencies but reiterated that no one will be spared on account of political affiliation.





Mr. Kawana further assured that the country will not experience any form of violence going forward, saying authorities are ready to decisively deal with acts of lawlessness, because the current administration will not condone violence as happened under previous governments.



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