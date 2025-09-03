GOVT SAYS FLOOD MITIGATION EFFORTS BEFORE RAINY SEASON DEPENDS ON RESOURCE AVAILABILITY





By Nelson Zulu



Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo says flood eradication efforts in Lusaka and other parts of the country before the rainy season will depend on the availability of resources.





Mr. Sialubalo notes that despite ongoing efforts to put up and rehabilitate drainages, funding remains a critical component to complete larger engineering works.





The Minister has told Phoenix News that his Ministry is coordinating a multi-sectoral response that includes the Lusaka City Council, other district councils, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation to fast-track drainage and sanitation interventions.





He has explained that rehabilitation and clearance of key channels such as the Bombay drainage and Lady Diana are ongoing priority sites to reduce flood risk.





Mr. Sialubalo has emphasized that lobbying for more funds from the central government and donors is necessary due to constrained revenue collections by local authorities and has assured that planning and resource mobilization are being intensified ahead of the rainy season, with implementation staged according to available funds and technical priorities.



PHOENIX NEWS