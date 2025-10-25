GOVT SAYS IT REMAINS OPEN TO CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROCESS



Government says it remains open to constructive criticism regarding the ongoing constitutional amendment process, noting that it is expected for some concerns to arise.





Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has assured that the UPND administration is committed to a transparent process and has encouraged citizens to submit their views through the established Technical Committee.





Mr. Mweetwa has told Phoenix News that the Technical Committee will serve as the formal platform for public contributions, adding that the committee’s recommendations will guide the consolidation of submissions received.





He has stressed that the amendment process seeks to build broad national consensus and ensure that the final outcomes reflect the interests of the majority rather than individual agendas.



PN