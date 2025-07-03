GOVT SAYS ZESCO CANNOT STOP POWER EXPORTS DUE TO ONGOING CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENTS

By Chamuka Shalubala

government says ZESCO cannot stop exporting power as it is currently under contractual obligations.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the amount of money ZESCO pay as a result of canceling power exports agreements is way more than what could be generated locally.

Mr. Mweetwa has however said only 190 megawatts of power is currently been exported to the region in a bid to meet contractual obligations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa has revealed that cabinet approved the application and introduction of a bill in the national assembly that will see the increase of both high court and court of appeal judges.

He says it was agreed that the number of high court judges will increase from 60 to 100 whereas those from the court of appeal will increase from 19 to 31 judges, in a bid to address the challenge of backlog cases judges have been facing recently.

