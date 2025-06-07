Govt securing repatriation of Lungu’s remains

Government securing repatriation of Lungu’s remains



GOVERNMENT has begun formal engagements with the family of late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in a bid to secure the repatriation of his remains and ensure funeral arrangements honour his legacy.



Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe, is leading a delegation of senior government officials in South Africa where the late President died.





The team, which includes officials from Cabinet Office and the Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Inonge Mwenya, met with family representatives led by former Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu at Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton.





The preliminary meeting focused on aligning positions and proposals from the family, the Patriotic Front party and the State to ensure that Lungu is accorded a dignified send off befitting a former Head of State.





The meeting is said to be the first in a series of consultations, with a follow up session scheduled.



The outcomes of these discussions will be publicly communicated once consensus is reached.





Patriotic Front faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has also joined the family delegation in South Africa.





Meanwhile, members of the Zambian community in South Africa have made a special request to be allowed to hold a church service in honour of the late President before his remains are flown back to Zambia.





Lungu served as a president from 2015 to 2021 and passed away in South Africa yesterday.