GOVT SNEAKED CHANGES INTO BILL 7 – LAURA MITI

THE changes to proportional representation in the illegal Bill 7 came from the government’s back pocket, Human Rights Activist Laura Miti has said.

Miti in a statement seen by the Mast said the changes should have been brought to the public for further interrogation.

She wondered why the changes to proportional representation were done in secret.





“The changes were done without giving citizens a chance to interrogate the issue. Changes after the Christopher Mushabati led Technical Committee and Parliamentary Committee were kept secret. This is one change that came out of the government’s back pocket. It was not proposed by either the Technical or Parliamentary Committees,” Miti said.

She said what is most concerning is that this amendment will be in the hands of all Presidents both good and monstrous.





“President Hichilema has probably done what President Mwanawasa did. By approaching constitution making lightly, Levy laid the ground for, first RB, and then the anarchy that Patriotic Front (PF) ended up being,” she said.





Miti reminded the government that achieving the two third majority in Parliament should never be made easier by inbuilt seats for the ruling party.

She said the two third majority should be granted entirely by the citizen vote, because it comes with unfettered powers to the Executive and President.





“If citizens trust a government enough to allow it the power to change the constitution without talking to anyone, they must explicitly say so by voting in enough Members of Parliament for that party,” Miti said.





Miti said what the recent constitutional amendment has done is give ruling parties a huge headstart towards two third majority by building in 31 seats before any vote is cast.





“By linking proportional representation seats to the presidential results, which the presidency has to be won by over half the vote, what the recent constitutional amendment has done is give ruling parties a huge headstart towards two third majority. It has built 31 seats before any vote is cast,” Miti said.





She expressed sadness that this was done while vocally pretending that proportional representation was about inclusion for women, youth and people with disabilities.



Miti said constitutions should be written to protect nations, citizens and democracy.



