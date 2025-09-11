Govt spends 75% of August expenditure on debt, wage bill





The government says it released K4.8 billion in August for public service wage-bill while K4.9 billion went to arrears and debt service (both domestic and external).





In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Finance stated that in August 2025, K13 billion was released to finance key national priorities, proving that commitments made in the budget were being delivered consistently and transparently.





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/govt-spends-75-of-august-expenditure-on-debt-wage-bill/