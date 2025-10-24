Govt sponsored protests in South Africa aimed at discrediting the Lungu family during court proceedings- Makebi Zulu

BREAKING NEWS
PROTESTS OVER LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU IDENTIFIED
Late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Family Spokesperson lawyer Makebi Zulu has revealed that the government of sponsored protests in South Africa aimed at discrediting the Lungu family during court proceedings.
Speaking during a televised interview on EMB this evening, Counsel Zulu revealed that the protesters who picketed outside court were not acting independently but under a permit obtained by the Zambian government itself.
“Those who protested outside were from the Progressive Movement and the permit they used was issued in the name of the Government of the Republic of Zambia,” Zulu said.
He described the move as shocking alleging that the state has gone to great lengths to vilify the family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu instead of focusing on giving him a dignified burial.
Four months after his passing, Zambia’s sixth president still has not been laid to rest.
