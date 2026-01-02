Govt takes issue with Tabloid calling Cornelius Mweetwa a ‘cadre’

‎Govt takes issue with Tabloid calling Mweetwa a ‘cadre’

‎The government has take issue with Choma Tabloid for referring to Information and Media minister Cornelius Mweetwa as a cadre.



‎In a statement, Southern Province principal public relations officer Wisdom Himanteka stated that it was improper to refer Mweetwa as a cadre as he welcome President Hakainde Hichilema to the area in his capacity as member of parliament for Choma.



‎Himanteka described as unprofessional and unethical reporting by Choma Tabloid over the reference.

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/govt-takes-issue-with-tabloid-calling-mweetwa-a-cadre/



