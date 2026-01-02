Govt takes issue with Tabloid calling Cornelius Mweetwa a ‘cadre’

Govt takes issue with Tabloid calling Mweetwa a ‘cadre’
The government has take issue with Choma Tabloid for referring to Information and Media minister Cornelius Mweetwa as a cadre.
In a statement, Southern Province principal public relations officer Wisdom Himanteka stated that it was improper to refer Mweetwa as a cadre as he welcome President Hakainde Hichilema to the area in his capacity as member of parliament for Choma.
Himanteka described as unprofessional and unethical reporting by Choma Tabloid over the reference.
