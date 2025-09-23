GOVT TARGETS 16-HOUR DAILY POWER SUPPLY FOR RESIDENTIAL AREAS





GOVERNMENT has set a target to supply a minimum of 16 hours of electricity daily to residential areas and compounds by the end of this month.





Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Finance and Economic Development, Siazongo Siakalenge, emphasised that power should be prioritised for residential areas during productive hours, while industrial zones should receive supply at night.





Mr. Siakalenge made the remarks during the Finance and Economic Development Cluster Group meeting for Permanent Secretaries and Controlling Officers held in Lusaka today.





He stressed the need to leverage favorable energy reforms such as open access and net metering to address the country’s ongoing energy challenges.



Mr. Siakalenge also called for the swift and timely execution of cabinet resolutions, noting that they are a top priority for national development.





Meanwhile, Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit, Kusobile Kamwambi, said the meeting aims to discuss measures being taken to ensure efficiency in handling resources.



ZNBC