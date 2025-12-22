GOVT URGED TO ADDRESS CONCERNS BEHIND U.S TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS



By Raphael Mulenga



Zambia Wake Up party leader Howard Kunda has urged government to thoroughly examine the factors that led to Zambia’s inclusion on the list of countries placed under partial travel restrictions by the United States of America and to identify practical measures to address the concerns raised.





Under its border security and national interest policies, the U.S. government has indicated that the restrictions are intended to prevent the entry of foreign nationals about whom it lacks sufficient information to adequately assess potential risks.





Commenting on this development, Mr. Kunda says there is growing public speculation over the possible reasons behind the U.S decision, with some citizens pointing to alleged misapplication of public funds and other issues highlighted in the latest Auditor General’s report, as well as the subsequent passage of Bill 7.





Mr. Kunda is further urging the Zambian government to avoid being perceived as aligned to any particular Western or European country, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an independent, balanced foreign policy that prioritizes Zambia’s national interests.





He stressed the need for Zambia to preserve and strengthen its diplomatic relations with the U.S, citing long-standing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the health sector.



PHOENIX NEWS