GOVT URGED TO DECLARE POLLUTION OF KAFUE RIVER BY SINO METALS A NATIONAL DISASTER





Care for Nature Zambia is urging government to declare the pollution of the Kafue River by Sino Metals a national disaster, following revelations that the February incident was far worse than initially reported.





Care for Nature Zambia Executive Director Nsama Kearns says it is worrying that despite devastating impacts on biodiversity, land, and crops, the full extent of the pollution is only coming to light now, with possible long-term health effects on communities.





Ms. Kearns has described as unacceptable, the continued consumption of water from the Kafue River over the past seven months, amid allegations of attempting to downplay the incident.





She adds that while some members of society dismissed the us embassy’s alert on Sino Metals as geopolitics, reports suggesting that 1.5 million tons of heavy metals were discharged into the river, rather than the 50,000 tons initially reported, are deeply alarming.





Efforts to get Green Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha, his Water Development and Sanitation counterpart Collins Nzovu and Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa on the matter proved futile by broadcast time as their mobile phones went unanswered.



PN