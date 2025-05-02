GOVT. WILL NOT FORCE THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT ON ZAMBIANS



Vice President Mutale Nalumango says Government will not force the proposed Constitutional amendment on Zambians but go with what the majority of citizens want.



Mrs. Nalumango says Government has widely consulted and President HAKAINDE Hichilema will implement the will of the majority because he is a majority President.



She says in a democracy, the majority carry the day while the minority is given an opportunity to be heard.



Mrs. Nalumango says Government appreciates that the Zambia Federation of Employers sees the need for constitutional amendment.



And the Vice President urged workers’ representatives to utilise the bargaining power provided for by the law to negotiate for the needs of the workforce.



She says Government does not tolerate exploitation and harassment at work places.



Mrs. Nalumango was speaking during the Labour Day commemoration in Lusaka today.



She said Government is grateful for the work force in the country for ensuring that the economy is kept running during the drought experienced last year.



Meanwhile, Zambia Federation of Employers Executive Director Harrington Chibanda said organizations must consult the people they represent before making comments on the constitution that seem to be representing a group of people when infact NOT.



And Zambia Congress of Trade Unions -ZCTU- First Deputy President Joseph Chewe has commended Government for recapitalising the mining sector adding that the quality of jobs being created should now be monitored.



ZNBC