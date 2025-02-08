GOVT’S ACTIONS TO ADDRESS PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE IRREGULARITIES AND ILLEGALITIES IN PROCUREMENT AND MANAGEMENT OF DRUGS AND MEDICINE SUPPLIES.



Highlights from a statement issued by the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa today.





✅ Government will soon disclose the findings of a forensic audit which was commissioned following revelations about procurement irregularities at Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency ZAMMSA.



✅ In this regard, comprehensive investigations and audits into ZAMMSA’S procurement processes have been initiated to identify malpractices and hold those responsible accountable.



✅ Officials implicated in the irregularities have already been suspended pending the outcome of investigations.





✅ Meanwhile, the 2025 procurement plan remains on track to secure drugs and essential commodities in a timely manner, with adequate funds allocated to support this objective despite steps to overhaul the leadership at ZAMMSA.



✅Government is implementing strengthened oversight mechanisms to ensure compliance with procurement regulations, including establishment of a dedicated task force to monitor activities.



✅ Additionally, Government will enhance transparency by publishing procurement plans and contract awards for public scrutiny as well as conduct training programmes for ZAMMSA staff to improve their knowledge of procurement laws and ethical practices.



✅ Comprehensive reforms will be undertaken to prevent future irregularities including revising procurement policies and procedures.



✅ Advanced technology solutions will be adopted to streamline procurement processes and minimise the risk of errors, corruption and pilferage.



✅ Government remains steadfast to its commitment to restore public trust in ZAMMSA and ensure highest standards of integrity and accountability in the procurement and management of drugs and medical supplies.



